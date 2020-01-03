Cooking with Yolanda’s Tamales Factory

Posted 11:30 AM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:29AM, January 3, 2020
Data pix.

Andres Yanez from Yolanda's Tameles Factory stopped by the FOX40 kitchen to show Pedro how to make the popular dish.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.