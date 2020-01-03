Andres Yanez from Yolanda's Tameles Factory stopped by the FOX40 kitchen to show Pedro how to make the popular dish.
Cooking with Yolanda’s Tamales Factory
-
At least 43 killed after fire broke out in factory with workers sleeping inside
-
Football-making town in Ohio sets record for most thrown at once
-
New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea
-
UK grocery chain halts Christmas card production at Chinese factory over prison labor claim
-
Fiat Chrysler, auto union reach tentative deal on contract
-
-
A guide to Apple Hill
-
5 hospitalized, including children, after Watt Avenue crash
-
Krispy Kreme owners donate $5 million to Holocaust survivors over family’s Nazi past
-
China claims everyone in Xinjiang camps has ‘graduated’
-
President Trump, House Democrats in tentative deal on North American trade pact
-
-
FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree about selling ‘potentially unsafe drugs’
-
Global shares mixed as investors eye North Korea, China-US trade
-
Whistleblower testifies that Boeing ignored pleas to shut down 737 MAX production