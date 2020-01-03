Elk Grove home swatted, police believe it was randomly targeted

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department responded Friday to what they thought was a real-life hostage situation.

“We received a call that someone, they had shot someone inside the house here,” Elk Grove Police Officer Jason Jimenez told FOX40.

Police responded to the perceived situation swiftly and appropriately. Just as quickly, the neighborhood was trying to figure out why they were on lockdown.

Officers were able to reach the homeowner by phone.

“I could immediately tell when I picked it up it was the police just because of the background noise. The first thing I thought of was something had happened to my husband,” said the homeowner. “All I remember is him saying, ‘SWAT is surrounding your house right now.’ And he said, ‘Where are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m at work and there should be no one in the house.'”

“Swatting” has been on the FBI’s radar since 2008. Since then, some incidents have turned deadly.

“You’re putting our officers in danger. You’re putting the public in danger as we’re trying to get to this scene to try and help people,” Jimenez said. “The second part of this is, thankfully, no one was home at the time. But we would have had our SWAT team and everyone else here in place and ready to take action if indeed someone was inside shot.”

Police are currently investigating where the prank call originated and say it appears that the home was randomly targeted.

“It’s a big waste of money. A big waste of people’s time,” neighbor Joe Wolfe said. “It’s a problem. Whoever called it in definitely needs to be talked to by some of these cops.”

According to Jimenez, a prank call like swatting is a misdemeanor but if someone was to be injured or killed, felony charges would be filed.