How to cook healthy in 2020

Posted 11:09 AM, January 3, 2020, by
Data pix.

Pam Sherman, the Perfect Balance Guru, came by the FOX40 kitchen to share some small steps that can lead you to a healthier 2020.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.