Missing 17-year-old Carmichael boy found dead on American River Bike Trail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A missing Carmichael teenager was found dead Thursday along the American River Bike Trail.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office reported Spencer Bei’s body was discovered in the area of mile marker 11.5, which is located on the north side of the river between Watt Avenue and Bradshaw Road.

Jesuit High School first reported Bei’s disappearance Thursday at his family’s request.

The 17-year-old was last seen Tuesday in Carmichael. At the time, he was wearing black clothes and carrying a backpack.

His cause of death has not been reported. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy will help investigators determine if foul play was involved.