Stockton Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 reward in attempted kidnapping case

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 4 around 3 p.m., a Sierra Middle School student was forced into a man’s car at gunpoint while walking home from school. The 12-year-old boy was taken to the area of North Pershing Avenue and West Swain Road and managed to escape when the man reached for something in the backseat.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white male between 40 and 50 years old, around 5 foot 8 inches tall and around 200 pounds. The man also has short, grayish-black hair with a receding hairline.

He appeared to be driving a newer model gray Subaru.

You can anonymously contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.