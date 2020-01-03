Suspected New Year’s Eve burglar arrested in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of a New Year’s Eve burglary in Roseville is in custody, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

James Fuchs, of Fair Oaks, is accused of stealing about $300 worth of industrial cables from the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Old Auburn Road Tuesday evening.

A sheriff’s deputy responding to an alarm saw a man carrying the cables, investigators said. When the deputy tried to talk to him, officials say he ran off into a nearby neighborhood.

Deputies say Fuchs, 43, was eventually found hiding in a tree and taken into custody.

Fuchs was booked into jail on suspicion of being on private property, petty theft and evading a peace officer.