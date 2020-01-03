Thieves steal equipment worth thousands from high school baseball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Sacramento County baseball team is devastated after equipment worth thousands of dollars was stolen from their school campus.

The break-in happened over the holiday break at Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks.

“It just kind of dropped my stomach a little bit,” baseball coach Kevin Dawidczik told FOX40.

Dawidczik said he was heading to the school Thursday for a workout with the team during the holiday break when he noticed something alarming.

“I came down to the field to actually open up the batting cages for some of our alumni,” Dawidczik said. “All the locks on all of our sheds had either been cut or cut off.”

He said thieves took two lawnmowers, a three-wheeler, gas cans, rakes and more.

“Noticed that several bats had been stolen. Several cases of new baseballs that we use for game balls,” Dawidczik said. “We’ve had an estimate anywhere from $8,000 to $14,000.”

Dawidczik said despite the tremendous loss, there’s been an overwhelming amount of community support.

“A good family friend of my family's, his name is Mark Pazin, and he works for the governor’s office and the Sac. County sheriff’s in law enforcement and met me this morning at 8:30 this morning and had a check for us to get us started,” Dawidczik said.

Thank you so so much to Mark Pazin Chief of Law Enforcement State or California. Tremendous help and making a donation to the program this morning! Met me this morning and wrote a check to help us get going! Unreal SUPPORT! pic.twitter.com/4Wt1AP9ufO — Del Campo Baseball (@DelCampoBaseBll) January 3, 2020

HUGE THANK YOU to @ryan_stevens24 DC ALUMNI @sluggernation Wilson Baseball for the donation to the program! Bats, balls, fungo, and batting tee to help get us back on track! Unbelievably grateful for the generosity and support! #CougarStrong pic.twitter.com/B4TKS9aGIV — Del Campo Baseball (@DelCampoBaseBll) January 3, 2020

Dawidczik said he’s now working with the school district to replace the stolen items, but he’s also asking for the people responsible to come forward.

“I’m just hurting right now for our kids and just kind of thinking about it as a kid’s standpoint,” Dawidczik said.

A fundraiser has been started for the team with a goal of $10,000.