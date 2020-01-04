Anti-war protesters march in downtown Sacramento as tensions with Iran intensify

The Latest on the anti-war protest in Sacramento:

5:55 p.m.

The march that started at 9th and K streets has stopped at the Golden 1 Center, where anti-war protesters have staged a “die-in.” Kings fans were also gathered outside, lining up for Saturday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Crowd in front of arena doing a “die-in” as @SacramentoKings fans stand by in line to get into the Golden One Center. This is still the anti-war protest. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/dy11y0wIEp — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 5, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As thousands in Iran mourned the death of the country’s top general, protesters in Sacramento Saturday joined others across the region with one clear message — no war in Iran.

It came after Qasem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump early Friday, stirring up concerns of retaliation against the US.

While thousands of US service members are being deployed to the Middle East, people at home said they are hoping the unrest does not lead to the possibility of war.

