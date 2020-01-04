Deputies: Amador County man confesses to murdering his father, revealing where body was hidden

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of 52-year-old Lance Purdy was found early Saturday morning in Amador County after his son confessed to his murder, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

Washoe County deputies in Nevada arrested 20-year-old Sean Purdy on Thursday in connection to the New Year’s Day homicide that happened in their Pine Grove family home.

Amador County deputies said they interviewed Sean Friday night at the Washoe County Jail in Reno for about four hours before Sean confessed to the murder and revealed the location of his father’s body.

Based on the information given during the confession, Amador County deputies began searching for Lance Purdy’s body around 11 p.m. Friday and said they found a freshly dug shallow grave containing a body around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Detectives were able to identify the body as Lance Purdy around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Washoe County deputies responded to Pine Grove on New Year’s Day after a neighbor reported seeing a large amount of blood in and around the Purdys’ Kevkie Court home, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before, that same neighbor spotted Sean Purdy leave the house in a hurry in a 2017 blue Subaru Outback.

The sheriff’s office says earlier that day, Sean’s mother notified Amador County deputies about concerns for her husband. The 52-year-old father flew home earlier in the week to check on Sean and has not been seen or heard from since.

“I don’t know, it was just kind of a shock. A lot of a shock to think that something like that could happen literally in my backyard,” said Angela Rutherford, who lives two doors down from the Purdys.

Deputies issued a warrant for Sean’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office says detectives tracked Sean’s cell phone to the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Washoe County deputies spotted him at about 1 a.m. Thursday at a 7-Eleven in Incline Village before he ran.

Deputies recovered the Subaru and a K-9 unit and helicopter joined the search Thursday morning.

Washoe County deputies arrested Purdy in Nevada just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at 209-223-6500.