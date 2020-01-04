16-year-old girl shot to death in West Sacramento neighborhood

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were called to a West Sacramento neighborhood Saturday night where a teenage girl was shot and killed.
The West Sacramento Police Department reports several neighbors called police around 7:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of Trinity Way and Benton Street. A neighbor told FOX40 she called 911 after hearing roughly three gunshots.
Police say officers found a 16-year-old girl dead in the area.
No suspects have been located and officers are telling residents to stay inside their homes.
This story is developing. Stay with FOX40 for more updates.
38.543469 -121.532788