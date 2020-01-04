16-year-old girl shot to death in West Sacramento neighborhood

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were called to a West Sacramento neighborhood Saturday night where a teenage girl was shot and killed.

The West Sacramento Police Department reports several neighbors called police around 7:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of Trinity Way and Benton Street. A neighbor told FOX40 she called 911 after hearing roughly three gunshots.

Police say officers found a 16-year-old girl dead in the area.

No suspects have been located and officers are telling residents to stay inside their homes.

#BREAKING: West Sacramento PD on scene near Trinity Way and Benton Way. A neighbor tells me she heard three gunshots from her home. Waiting for police to confirm details. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/GbRKqP19tT — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 5, 2020

