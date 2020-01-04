Pilot dies after small plane crashes, erupts in flames near Southern California freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- A pilot was killed after a small plane crashed and erupted in flames near a Southern California Saturday morning, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports firefighters responded to the downed plane near the northbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita following reports of an "aircraft emergency" at about 10:10 a.m. There they found the aircraft completely engulfed in flames, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Photos and video posted online show flames and a thick cloud of black smoke billowing over a grassy area near the roadway.

1 fatality in a small plane crash off of the Newhall Ave exit on the 14. The northbound exit is closed. @KTLAWeekendAM @KTLA pic.twitter.com/8A54sGfaQF — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) January 4, 2020

Courtney Gonzales, who was hiking in the area at the time, said she saw the plane nose-dive down, clip a tree and crash near the freeway.

“The next thing we saw was a big black cloud of smoke," she told KTLA.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other deaths or injuries were reported.

The plane was a home-built TM-1 Thunder Mustang, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Fire officials said the flames did not spread to surrounding brush.

FAA says plane was a homebuilt TM-1 Thunder Mustang. This audio hard to hear as well. A Good Samaritan pilot goes to check on downed plane. ATC asks if pilot is okay. Response: “no, it doesn’t look good at all.” @KTLA #BREAKING 💔 pic.twitter.com/1KOW2dbz4p — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) January 4, 2020

California Highway Patrol closed northbound lanes of the freeway as well as the Newhall Avenue ramps until 10 a.m. Sunday.

It's unclear what led to the crash. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are all investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.