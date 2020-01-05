Deputies: Man suspected of stealing 20 electric scooters from Bay Area arrested

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after authorities found 20 stolen scooters in his recreational vehicle in French Camp Saturday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said an employee of Gruv, an electric scooter sharing company, reported several of their scooters stolen to the Oakland Police Department Thursday.

When the employee tracked down the location of the scooters through onboard GPS locators, deputies said they were notified that the scooters were in French Camp.

Deputies found 38-year-old Timothy McMahon at his French Camp home on Wayne Court with an RV in his driveway containing 20 electric scooters inside, according to officials.

Investigators said the scooters were from various companies, including Gruv, Lyft, Lime and Bird and were all damaged or dismantled in some way. Some of the scooters even had their GPS locators destroyed.

McMahon was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for multiple counts of possession of stolen property.