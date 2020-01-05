Oreo has two new flavors for the new year: Caramel Coconut and Chocolate Marshmallow

(CNN) — The classic chocolate sandwich cookie is out with two new flavors to kick off the new year, and they look scrumptious.

Caramel Coconut Oreos and Chocolate Marshmallow Oreos were announced in November but are now being made available at US retailers. (Unfortunately, they’re not sold online.)

Oreo regularly comes out with new flavors: Peppermint Bark Oreos and Oreos covered in white fudge were around during the holidays. Apple Pie, S’mores and Chocolate Creme are other recent creations.

The new Chocolate Marshmallow Oreos have marshmallow pieces in the cookie and chocolate marshmallow creme in the filling. That’s definitely worth dunking in a mug of hot cocoa.

But how to eat the Caramel Coconut flavor? Dipped in a latte, maybe? Or perhaps just eaten on its own. Absolutely nothing wrong with that.

There also are reports of an amazing-sounding Tiramisu Oreo, but it doesn’t appear that flavor is available yet. A representative for cookie maker Nabisco told People magazine they’ll be released in April for a limited time.

Asked on Twitter whether the rumblings (stomach grumblings?) about a tiramisu flavor are true, the company just responded, “Hmm..you just never know what we may have up our sleeve next.”