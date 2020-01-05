Oroville police: Drive-by shooting at wedding celebration injures one man

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Oroville Police Department says a man was shot during a drive-by at a wedding celebration Saturday.

Around 4:59 p.m., police responded to a home in the area of Pomona Avenue and Sixth Avenue after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police tended to a 34-year-old man’s gunshot wound while medical personnel arrived.

According to witnesses, a group of people was celebrating a wedding on the home’s front yard when a dark-colored sedan drove by. At least four shots were fired by four men inside the car before driving away northbound on Sixth Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police are still searching for the suspects and the car. If you have any information, you are asked to call Oroville police at 530-538-2448.

