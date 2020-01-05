Police: 2 suspects, 1 youth arrested in connection to 75 vehicle burglaries in Rocklin

ROCKIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two adults and one youth were arrested early Sunday morning in connection to an estimated 75 vehicle burglaries at numerous locations across Rocklin, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

Officials said Rocklin police responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the following Rocklin areas:

Ridge View Circle near the Sutter Ridge Apartments

Sammy Way near Sunset Boulevard

West Oaks Boulevard near Lonetree Boulevard

Gold Circle near Stoney Road

Investigators said a credit card was stolen during one of these burglaries and was used in Roseville, causing Roseville police officers to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle.

Three suspects were found inside the vehicle with stolen property from the vehicle burglaries in Rocklin, according to officials.

A 14-year-old male was arrested along with two Sacramento residents, 18-year-old Mia Gonzales and 20-year-old Larry Smith.

The youth was taken to juvenile hall and the two adults were booked at Placer County Jail. All three are facing multiple charges including vehicle burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to officials.

If anyone has information about any of these burglaries or is a victim who has not yet reported, you may contact the non-emergency number at 916-625-5400.