Police: Man arrested in Chico after attacking police officer

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after resisting arrest and attempting to grab a police officer’s gun Saturday night, according to the Chico Police Department.

Officials said 31-year-old Juan Orr was riding a bicycle around 8:41 p.m. near East 9th Avenue and Oleander Avenue when a Chico Police Officer attempted an enforcement stop but Orr fled on his bike before abandoning it and running away.

The officer was able to catch up to Orr and despite numerous attempts to get Orr to comply, officials said Orr challenged the officer to a fight, punching the officer twice in the head before being taken down to the ground by the officer.

While the officer tried to apply handcuffs during the struggle, officials said Orr tried to remove the officer’s handgun from its holster before another officer came and removed the gun from Orr’s grasp and place him in handcuffs.

Officials said while Orr was detained he tried to swallow a large plastic bag full of methamphetamines, forcing officers to use a safety restraint system on Orr.

Orr was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he attempted to escape but was taken back into custody after being struck multiple times with a baton, according to officials.

Orr, who was on probation in Butte County for obstructing a police officer in 2017, was booked for multiple charges including battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Officials said none of the officers involved in the arrest of Orr were seriously injured and they did not require medical attention.