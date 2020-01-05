Reno man’s $1.80 penny slot bet wins him over $880,000

RENO, Nev. (KTXL) — A Reno man’s $1.80 bet on a penny slot machine won him more than $880,000, according to an Atlantis Casino Resort Spa spokesperson. But surprisingly, the $888,585 jackpot was only the first one of the day.

Casino officials say Lawrence Fuller went on to win five more jackpots hours later with each jackpot being over $1,000. Fuller won the first jackpot after 20 minutes.

The progressive machine he won the large jackpot on started off at $1,000 12 years ago.

The casino says it’s the largest penny jackpot win in at least 10 years.