West Sacramento police arrest 2nd suspect in shooting of 16-year-old girl, searching for 3rd

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl was arrested in Elk Grove Sunday, according to West Sacramento police.

“They stacked up on K-9 and went inside,” neighbor Jon Slattery told FOX40.

Slattery watched as police arrested his juvenile neighbor on Tarzo Way.

“I actually talk to them often. We drive by. I always thought they were upstanding. He lets me know if anything sketchy is going on in the neighborhood,” Slattery said.

Officials say the shooting happened in West Sacramento around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The girl was near Clarksburg Branch Line Trail to buy marijuana, according to police.

As of Saturday night, two juvenile suspects are under arrest, but police are still searching for a third: 16-year-old Jacob Oehlcke.

“I heard one loud pop and thought, ‘That doesn’t seem like a firecracker but maybe.’ And then I heard several more,” West Sacramento resident Gregory Cain said.

Neighbors in the area are putting flowers out in honor of the girl.

“I have a 16-year-old granddaughter. She lives just around the corner here. And that's just tragic beyond anyone’s imagination. As a matter of fact, as I was starting my walk, I was thinking about that,” resident Mike McGowan said. “That would just be, you know, impossible to imagine.”

The trail where the girl was shot is next to River City High School, but the district doesn’t think the victim is a student there.

The Washington Unified School District released a statement:

“Though this tragic incident is not connected to our schools, support staff will be available to speak to or counsel any students as needed.”

With most of the suspects in custody, neighbors hope they’ll be able to feel safe again on the trail.

“We mustn’t be afraid. I would hope to see people come out and reclaim this place after that awful thing,” resident James Driscoll said.

West Sacramento police are asking people to call if they have information about the third suspect, Jacob Oehlcke.