Grandfather mourns death of teenage girl shot and killed in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night in West Sacramento near the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail.

Overcome with grief, Mark Bentley visited Monday the spot where his 16-year-old granddaughter Samantha, breathed her final breath.

“This is not what a grandpa should be doing. He should be hugging his grandkids right now,” said Bentley. “She made the darkest days good. Samantha was just full of love and full of life.”

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a marijuana sale.

“One of them pulled a gun. When they saw the gun they turned around and ran and Samantha got three in the back. What a coward,” said Bentley.

Three 16-year-old suspects are in custody. Two boys charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy, and a girl charged with accessory.

“Why would they make that decision that somebody needs to die? Over a legal substance in the state of California? Come on!” aid Bentley.

While Bentley knows nothing can bring his granddaughter back, he’s hoping something can be done to prevent this from happening to another family.

“I hope the DA is strong enough to prosecute this boy as an adult. Because he made a very adult decision,” said Bentley. “What I can’t see is her laying on this ground as her life slips out of her.”

The District Attorney’s office said it has not decided whether to petition the courts to try the three suspects as adults.

The suspects are scheduled in juvenile court on Wednesday.