Neighbors show support for attacked corn vendor in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (KTXL) — Neighbors in Woodbridge showed their support Monday for a beloved corn vendor who was mugged Friday evening.

“I was actually more mad than anything. Who would do such a thing?” said neighbor Kelly Matthews.

Through an interpreter, Leo Zano told FOX40 that he was attacked right as the sun went down.

“They wanted some cash and they jumped him or beat him up,” said Zano’s interpreter.

Zano said a man, who he believes wasn’t from this neighborhood, attacked him, took his money and left him beaten and bloody.

“They hit him in the head with some kind of object and split his head,” said Zano’s interpreter.

Zano received staples to close-up the wound on his head.

After taking the weekend off to heal, physically and mentally, Zano returned to work Monday in the same neighborhood he’s been serving for the last four years.

But unlike other days, this time customers came to him.

Neighbors like Julie Fleming, who not only checked in on the injured Zano but also brought him gifts like a body camera and some pepper spray, just in case there is a next time.

“I felt like if I can provide or help get him something that will help him feel secure in this town or wherever his travels take him, then that’s what you do,” said Fleming.

Zano said he was scared to come back to work after what happened, but with a family to support, he said he had no choice. He said he feels the love and the technology his neighbors have given him will lessen his fear.

“Thank you very much,” said Zano.