SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at home in the area of Sonoma and Crandall avenues, near Arcade Boulevard.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

One woman was killed. Two men were also shot but are expected to survive.

The three victims lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

At this time, police have not released any information about a suspect or motive.

This is a developing story.

