Police: Bicyclist killed by suspected DUI driver in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- A suspected DUI driver struck and killed a man on a bicycle Sunday night in Manteca.

Investigators with the Manteca Police Department said Robert James was driving on South Main Street and hit Andrew Martinez before driving off.

“The driver of the vehicle had struck him and fled the scene prior to our officers arriving,” said Manteca Police Department Sgt. Joseph Ahuna.

Ahuna said good samaritans tried their best to save Martinez but it was too late.

“Everybody has hard times but he was a child, and that person left him for dead,” said Martinez's aunt Kimberly Jacobo. "“He was a good kid, he was good with his mama.”

A short time later, James turned himself in to the police.

“We’re glad he did, did call us and identify himself,” said Ahuna.

FOX40 learned James had been arrested for driving drunk at least twice before this tragedy and his family may know Martinez's family.

“Come to find out, we know the family, we know his family, his family knows my sister,” said Jacobo. “We just pray for the family, too, because it’s not their fault.”

Jacobo said Martinez was a helpful son, a loving nephew and a father to a little girl.

“She don’t have a dad no more. That man took her dad,” said Jacobo.

Jacobo said this is the second time a suspected drunk driver has killed a loved one.

“Stop drinking, people. Stop drinking and driving because this is not the first time we lost my brother,” said Jacobo.