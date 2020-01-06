Police: North Sacramento shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Three people were shot inside their North Sacramento home late Sunday night.

A woman was killed and two men were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Police are still unsure of why they were targeted.

“All we do know is they were all three together at the time. We don’t know what the motive of the crime was yet,” said Sacramento Police Department Public Information Officer Justin Hanks.

Police have not released how many shooters there were nor what possible motives could be, but they said this was not a random killing.

The victims are cooperating with homicide detectives but neighbors are remaining quiet.

“We have no suspect information at this point but we do ask people that live in that area or that community to please reach out to the police department if you heard or saw anything during that night,” said Hanks.