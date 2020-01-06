State Democrats roll out California’s version of Green New Deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Lawmakers were back at the state capitol Monday and California Democrats rolled out the state’s proposed version of the Green New Deal.

“There are many things we work on here in Sacramento but the reality is if we don’t get this right, all of the rest of it is not going to matter,” Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco.

The full specifics of the bill weren’t released at Monday's announcement, but the measure would set new climate requirements and deadlines including doubling affordable housing and public transportation by 2030, accelerating the state’s air pollution emissions goals and improving the standard of living for historically impacted communities of color.

“It becomes incumbent upon us to actually ask the question why aren’t there people of color involved in this whole issue of the environment, and this new deal says we have to be,” said Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego.

Republicans didn't have an immediate comment on the policy, but a member of the party is expected to soon propose a different version in the coming weeks.

Democrats did not say exactly how much their version of the Green New Deal would cost.

“When we’re trying to save our planet, you would think there would be a political will to make the investment, to spend the money, to protect our planet, to save our people and to create equity in the process,” said Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland.

California’s Green New Deal is one of hundreds of bills the legislature will consider this session.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.