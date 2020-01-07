49-year-old man dies after vehicle hits him near Fairfield intersection

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield man was hit by a vehicle and died at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., Solano County sheriff’s deputies found 49-year-old Walter Ashurst lying in North Texas Street, near the intersection of Air Base Parkway, after he was hit by a vehicle.

Ashurst was taken to a local hospital where officials say he died from his injuries.

The 29-year-old driver who hit Ashurst stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with Fairfield police officers, according to city officials.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the crash. They do not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Officials say video footage shows multiple drivers in the area at the time of the crash. Now, detectives want to speak with those witnesses.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash should call Fairfield traffic Officer Seth Jamel at 707-428-7300.

38.273864 -122.033357