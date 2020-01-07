Anti-vaccination protesters at the Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Several protesters against California’s new crackdown on vaccine exemptions spent Tuesday at the state Capitol.

A big bus with "vaxxed" scrawled across the side stood out front.

"It would be really nice if just one senator would come out and look at the bus or talk to the parents,” said Polly Tommey, an executive producer of the “Vaxxed” documentary. “But at the moment, they're turning their faces away. They don't want to get involved in this controversial subject."

Some Republicans ended up stopping by, including Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa.

Many of the demonstrators are from more Democratic parts of the state.

"If we have bad actors, let's go after the bad actors,” Moorlach said. “Let's not change the whole system and require a whole new mandate that inserts government into the middle of this critical relationship."

The group also had a list of demands, urging lawmakers not to move forward with further restrictions and requesting Gov. Gavin Newsom come up with a commission on the topic.

"We're making doctors irrelevant. I think that's dangerous," said Del Bigtree, the founder of the Informed Consent Action Network.

Bigtree, a national anti-vaccine activist, helped lead Tuesday’s protest.

Democratic Sen. Richard Pan, who helped create the new laws, took aim at Bigtree on Twitter, saying he " is supported and enriched by a wealthy Wall Street hedge fund manager and his wife who take advantage of and endanger American families and children.”

Ashley Zavala filed this report.