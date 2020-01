SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are working to clean up the mess left behind when a big rig jackknifed, spilling boxes of produce across the southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Sacramento.

Caltrans reports three lanes have reopened after the big rig crashed near 14th Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

***Traffic Advisory*** Expect slow traffic southbound SR-99 south of 12th Avenue due to debris blocking all lanes except the fast lane. Please consider using southbound I-5 as an alternate route. Unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/8JF68W3B5y — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) January 7, 2020

With traffic backed up for miles, the California Highway Patrol recommended drivers take Interstate 5 as an alternate route.

This story is developing.

38.541149 -121.472626