Jim-Denny’s diner closing its doors after 85 years in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A long-time Sacramento staple is closing its doors, joining a list of several local restaurants that are all closing within days of each other.

Even if you’ve never eaten there, you probably recognize this iconic neon sign that hangs above the door at Jim-Denny’s.

But that sign will only be lit for 24 more days.

Jim-Denny’s became the latest local eatery to join the list of restaurants the either can't or won't stay open in the Sacramento area.

The list of closing restaurants include Mother, Cafe Marika, Hot Italian and the Sail Inn.

The diner announced they’ll be closing at the end of the month on their Facebook page on Monday.

“Jim Denny’s will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 8am- 2pm through the end of January after 85 wonderful years in Sacramento we will be closing our doors for good please share so everyone has a chance to say goodbye and thank you again to our loyal family and friends 🙏”

The local eatery opened in 1934 and was originally located at 16th and J streets.

The restaurant moved to the 12th Street location after Jim himself got home from serving in WWII.

Over the years, the diner became known for its classic feel with checkered floors, wood paneled walls and their classic diner cuisine — serving up burgers and sandwiches.

Jim-Denny’s is now on its fourth set of owners after Jim and it seems like they will be the restaurant’s last.