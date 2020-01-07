Murder investigation uncovers Butte County drug trafficking operation; 6 arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Butte County investigators arrested six suspects for their involvement in a large drug trafficking organization, which has been connected to a murder in Oroville.

On Dec. 21, deputies went to a home on Craig Access Road where they found 27-year-old Jacob McArthur dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

During the murder investigation, detectives discovered a large drug trafficking organization. The sheriff’s office says investigators believe an individual or individuals tied to the organization were responsible for the deadly shooting.

For two weeks, the sheriff’s office reports deputies served search warrants at 13 Butte County homes.

During their searches, deputies arrested the leader of the drug trafficking organization, 39-year-old Shaina Burnette of Chico.

The sheriff’s office says their deputies discovered 3,300 pounds of packaged marijuana, roughly 10 firearms, around $140,000 in US currency, around $30,000 in silver coins, numerous cell phones and computers. Detectives also believe a generator and a vehicle that were found were purchased using money from the illegal operation.

Deputies also arrested 30-year-old Christopher Mack during a search of a Concow home. The sheriff’s office says child pornography was found on one of his electronic devices.

A total of six people in and around Butte County, including Burnette and Mack, have been arrested for multiple charges related to the drug trafficking operation and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the murder, the drug trafficking organization or the child pornography has been asked to call Detectives Joe Hooks or Jake Smith at 530-538-7671.