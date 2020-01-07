Suspect barricaded inside Elk Grove home causes lockdown at nearby elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- With an armored vehicle and police dogs at the ready, investigators worked to get a barricaded suspect to come out of his Elk Grove house.

It all started just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, with a search warrant at a Denali Circle home.

“The suspect, who had an active warrant out for his arrest, was confirmed here at the location,” said Elk Grove Police Officer Jason Jimenez. “We attempted to make contact with him, get him to surrender, however, he refused.”

The suspect was already wanted for missing a court date related to previous charges of resisting arrest.

Knowing he was likely armed, the school right across the street, Zehnder Ranch Elementary, went into lockdown.

Police tore down the garage and just brought a man out of the house. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/0O8v2sNFxs — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 7, 2020

Zohra Samizay rushed to the school to make sure her 4-year-old daughter was OK.

“As a parent, that freaks you out,” Samizay told FOX40. “To figure out what was going on exactly, it’s just so scary with all the other stuff going on around the world.”

Police eventually took matters into their own hands to get the suspect into custody by tearing down the garage door. They found the suspect there and took him into custody.

At the school, parents were able to breathe a sigh of relief as the lockdown was lifted.

But William Ong, who was far from relieved, said the suspect is his son, who police identified Tuesday afternoon as 40-year-old Willy Ong.

“I’m not trying to protect my son, I want him to get help. I know, maybe he’s mentally ill, you know?” Ong said.

Ong was arrested in December for making criminal threats, violating a restraining order and resisting arrest. Police say he will now face another charge of resisting arrest.