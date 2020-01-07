Suspect tries to ‘blow up’ West Sacramento gas station before leading police on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A police chase that started in West Sacramento Tuesday involved a suspect who allegedly tried to “blow up” a gas station.

For some drivers Tuesday, lunch break traffic saw more activity than usual. Passengers watched from their cars as police chased down a wanted suspect at high speeds for 35 minutes along Interstate 80.

Police say the chase ended when the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Adam Rudi, crashed his vehicle in Lincoln. He was taken into custody and has since been booked in the Yolo County jail.

What incited the chase started Monday night, when police say Rudi pulled up to a West Sacramento gas station in a black Lexus and set fire to a garbage can next to a gas pump.

But he didn’t stop there. The same car went back again Tuesday morning and police say Rudi began to torch more garbage cans.

Gas station employees put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

“We never had anything like that happen here,” said gas station clerk Judy Reyes.

Reyes said one of her customers alerted her to the fire and she immediately turned off all gas pumps and called police.

Workers said the arsonist told customers he wanted to "blow up" the gas station.

“It’s concerning. We just got to be more careful now,” Reyes told FOX40.

The fires did not spread beyond the garbage cans.

“I’m pretty glad they caught him because he did this twice last night,” Reyes said. “He came back this morning. If they didn’t catch him yet, I’m pretty sure he would have came back and did it again.”