Video captures duo stealing from multiple businesses in El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) -- El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects behind a series of burglaries in El Dorado Hills.

Ryan DeMille is the manager at Beach Hut Deli, one of the two businesses at the shopping center off El Dorado Hills Boulevard that was broken into on Jan. 5.

“Goes up to the back door of Great Clips and just takes the hammer and you see her breaking the door down and you see the glass falling on her,” DeMille said while describing video surveillance of the break-in. “They took our cash drawer. Obviously, that’s probably one of the first things people go for. They took our money bag. Left all of the employees' tip envelops that had money in it, for some reason.”

But the damages the thieves caused ended up costing the deli more than $700.

Deputies said they believe the same two suspects, a man and a woman, broke into four total businesses on two different nights.

On Dec. 27, deputies believe they hit a sushi restaurant and another store inside the El Dorado Hills Town Center shopping mall.

“They broke or forced their way through broke windows or forced doors open in each and then went inside and stole money,” said El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe.

DeMille said after the duo took the money, which was less than $400, they came back into the deli 15 minutes later while the alarm was still going off.

“They poured some sort of engine oil or some sort grease for vehicles like brake fluid or something all over everything,” DeMille told FOX40.

DeMille said he has no idea why the thieves did that.

“Some people were saying it might be because they were trying to erase their fingerprints or something. I don’t know,” he said.

“We’re hoping that someone will recognize them, their clothing, their behaviors, their mannerisms, something about them that can help us actually identify who these people are,” Sgt. Prencipe said.