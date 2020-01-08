49ers players with local roots get ready for playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) -- The San Francisco 49ers have a trio of local players making an impact on a team that went 13-3 this season.

“To have three Sacramento guys on the team, all playing well and at a high level, and representing our area is amazing,” said defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who attended Pleasant Grove High School.

“It's cool also that we're representing a Bay Area team and we're real close to home,” said tight end Ross Dwelley, who came from Oak Ridge High School. “So, it's real cool we've got guys from the Sac. area doing their thing.”

The three, who also include Ahkello Witherspoon from Christian Brothers High School, don’t spend a lot of time off the field with each other. But they all have a sense of pride being from the same area and achieving what the 49ers have so far this season.

But the excitement of winning the National Football Conference Western Division, as well as the No. 1 seed, has passed. Now, all three players have a job to do Saturday against a Vikings squad that just upset the Saints.

“Now it's just business as usual,” Dwelley told FOX40. “We're just preparing for the Vikings who are a really good team and we're just ready to get after it.”

“Having that bye week was huge for us to be able to get a little more healthy going into this game,” Armstead said. “I think everyone is feeling good, feeling rejuvenated and feeling ready to go.”