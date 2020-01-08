Jim-Denny’s just one in string of beloved Sacramento restaurants to call it quits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Customers descended on Jim-Denny's on Wednesday, the first day it was open since the iconic burger joint announced its closing after 85 years in business.

Many came to see the 10-stool diner off after being a fixture in the downtown area on 12 Street near H Street.

"Just to have a last time at this iconic restaurant, a place that all of us have been at some time or another," said long-time resident Kathleen Jensen.

But many were turned away after the restaurant began to run out of food by 12:30 p.m. Most took it in stride and vowed to return.

Started by Jim Van Nort in 1934, the whitewashed shed of a building is a landmark of sorts. Van Nort bought out his partner, named Denney, years ago but never bothered to change the name.

Danielle McCune is the fifth owner who kept the place true to its down-home roots. Along with hosting long-time customers, she held Christmas meals for the homeless and sponsored events to benefit law enforcement.

Recently, her rent shot up from $2,000 a month to $4,500 a month. That, along with the closure of the Convention Center for renovation, meant the restaurant was no longer financially viable.

"It makes me sad to see all these people coming and showing their love and knowing it’s not really going to be able to help us keep the doors open," McCune said. "So that makes it a little bit harder to swallow."

Jim-Denny's has a bit of a foodie following after its appearance on a national food show and national recognition for its hamburgers.

By Wednesday, yet another local favorite had decided to close up shop. The owner of Café Rolle announced the restaurant's closure on Facebook:

After taking a much-needed vacation and careful consideration, I have decided to retire my career as a restaurant owner and close Cafe Rolle permanently. Thank you so much for your support, loyalty, and friendship over the last 17 years and for making my small restaurant such a big success for me.

The sandwicherie served classic French fare in a small spot on H Street.

Just one week prior, Mother on K Street also said it would be closing its doors. In May, the vegetarian restaurant was named to the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list.

Jim-Denny’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until the end of the month.