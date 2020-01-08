Lodi family says burglar hit their business twice in 4 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) -- A man who was caught on surveillance cameras is suspected of breaking into a Lodi family’s business not just once but twice over four months.

“It’s really frustrating, very frustrating, actually,” said Dan Carlin, who co-owns Payless Building Supply.

The Carlin family said what adds to the frustration is that it was the second burglary since September.

“It's definitely upsetting to see someone break into your place and take your valuable tools and all that kind of stuff,” said co-owner Mark Carlin.

As the man walked through the store Monday morning and closer to the cameras, the Carlins said they recognized his face. Dan said back in September, two people broke into the business and made off with thousands of dollars’ worth of tools and electronics.

“How is this the same guy?” Dan told FOX40. “How have they not gotten him?"

The family repaired the damage and added more security.

“Extra plates over the screws so that it would take a lot of effort to get in,” Dan explained.

They said the suspect is also someone they have seen before the burglaries as a man who had been living on the streets.

“Seen him tons of times before he broke in the first time and I haven’t seen him since,” Dan said.

That extra effort the family put in after the first burglary did not stop the suspect who broke in over the weekend.

“Doesn’t care about breaking stuff so breaking a window is not a big deal to him,” Mark said.

The Carlins have now shared pictures of the two incidents on social media.

The Carlins filed a police report and FOX40 is awaiting a response from the Lodi Police Department.