More yellow left-turn lights coming to Roseville streets

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- The city of Roseville will soon try to allow drivers to skip seeing red by adding yellow instead.

“Using flashing, yellow arrow traffic signals are just one way that we can move traffic more quickly, as well as reduce the wait time for people at a traffic signal,” said city spokesperson Helen Dyda.

Four years ago, Roseville became the first city in the region to add the yellow left-turn lights, adorned with a sign that tells drivers they can turn with caution.

Soon, the city will be adding four more yellow, flashing turn lights.

If possible, early riser Halie Cloud said she would take that at every intersection.

“Someone has to be at work at 4:30 in the morning and there is no one else on the road, it is frustrating when you sit there for 30 seconds to a minute and you can visually see there's no cars coming,” Cloud told FOX40.

The city also says statistics show that the yellow flashing turn lights will reduce emissions up to 12% and delays by 50%.

But residents should not expect them everywhere anytime soon. The four new ones coming will be in the industrial part of town in what’s called the Foothill Boulevard Corridor. They will be placed at the intersections of Albertsons Drive, the Hewlett-Packard and FedEx driveway, the McKesson driveway, and Misty Wood Drive.

Dyda said that’s not a coincidence.

“This Foothills Boulevard Corridor was chosen because there's great visibility and low traffic volume. So, it's certainly not a solution that would work at a busy intersection,” she said.

The city said they expect to install them in the next couple of weeks, hoping to be completed by the end of January.

The four new yellow lights will cost the city about $10,000, with the money coming out of its signal upgrade budget.