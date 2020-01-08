Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department asks social media for help identifying urn

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reached out to social media for help Wednesday after an urn containing the remains of an unknown person was dropped off at the coroner’s office.

On Tuesday, a Modesto Citizens Cemetery employee dropped the urn off at the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office with no information about who it belonged to, according to the sheriff’s department.

Without any identifying information, the sheriff’s department is trying to find the family of the deceased John or Jane Doe.

The urn is metal and red and weighs around 10 pounds.

Anyone with information about the urn should call the coroner’s office at 209-567-4480.