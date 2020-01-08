Vacaville woman crochets to support animals affected by Australia’s fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- With every loop and every pull, a Vacaville woman is supporting animals affected by the fires in Australia.

For Jeryl Comeaux, crocheting is more than a hobby. Comeaux, a former veterinary ophthalmologist, has been using her skills to help animals rescued from the historic bushfires in Australia.

“I love doing things for different charities. Breast cancer: I’ve done a lot of beanies and caps. Prayer shawls: I’ve done bereavement things,” Comeaux told FOX40.

So, when she learned her skills with a hook could help animals in Australia right from her home, she jumped at the chance.

“I’m very involved and have been forever with animals, so this kind of tied right in,” Comeaux said. “I started with the nests.”

With nearly a billion animals killed in the flames and many more injured, help is desperately needed. She got the idea to crochet items from a Facebook group called the Animal Rescue Craft Guild. The group links volunteers with patterns to make pouches for orphaned joey kangaroos, mittens for burnt paws and nests for birds and rodents.

“A lot of requirements with yarns and how stretchy it could be. Can’t be too fibrous because the birds will pick at it and swallow it,” Comeaux said.

Thousands are joining the effort and the group has even worked out local hubs to ship the donations to Australia together.

“With the trouble in the world and us coming together for this disaster, it’s just heartwarming,” Comeaux said. “This is one way I can give back.”

If you’re interested in getting involved, you can visit the group on Facebook.