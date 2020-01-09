78-year-old woman dies after vehicle hits her on Turlock street

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A 78-year-old woman died Wednesday night in Turlock after she was hit by a vehicle.

Around 6 p.m., the woman was walking down East Avenue when a vehicle struck her near North Rose Street, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Despite medical help from bystanders and emergency personnel, police say the woman died at the scene of the crash.

The police department reports the driver of the vehicle stayed with the woman and cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the deadly crash, according to police.

Anyone with information about this investigation has been asked to contact Officer Diaz at 209-668-1200.

