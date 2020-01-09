‘Constant state of being worried’: UC Davis student fears for family amid ongoing conflict with Iran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Yasmin Afshar came to the University of California, Davis for a first-class education.

“Brilliant experience for me to come overseas and see what is going on here,” she told FOX40 on Thursday.

But with tensions rising between her home country of Iran and current home in the U.S., the graduate student has been torn between two worlds.

“Part of it was really heartbreaking what is happening, actually,” Afshar said.

With a top Iranian general killed, retaliatory missile strikes on bases housing U.S. soldiers and a Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane believed to have been shot down by Iran, Afshar said her mind goes straight to her family members still living there.

“Constant state of being worried and anxious, and there’s nothing you can really do here overseas to be able to help people,” Afshar said.

She had been praying they stay safe and that war can be avoided.

Roughly 50 #NoWarWithIran protesters are standing at the corner of 5th and B St in Davis. They are chanting, holding signs and voicing their concerns @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/eqwCpd0AaO — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 10, 2020

Comments from President Donald Trump Wednesday gave her some hope that military action may not happen.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” the president said.

Afshar said her focus was shifting to concerns over traveling to and from Iran after several Iranian Americans were detained at the U.S.-Canada border.

“People here are afraid to leave the country because they are afraid they may not get back to the country,” she told FOX40. “The level of tension is high.”

Afshar also expressed concern over increased sanctions the president said he’s imposing on Iran. She said she worries everyday people, like her family members, will be the ones hurt by those actions.

She said she hopes those tensions will fade so she can get back to her everyday life, free of fear.

“We have to consider who is paying the price and why and who is getting affected the most,” she said.