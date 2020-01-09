Former NASA astronaut calls on Stocktonians to apply for census jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- They come around every 10 years with a knock at the door or a ring of the doorbell to count the number of people in every home in the U.S. It's all part of the 2020 U.S. census.

Former NASA astronaut José Hernández is a local volunteer spokesman for the 2020 U.S. census.

“I think it's important for the community to be counted,” Hernández said.

In March, the Census Bureau will send out invitations asking people to complete a questionnaire. Those who do not respond online, by phone or by mail can expect to see a census taker at their door.

He said right now, U.S. Census Bureau recruiters are looking to fill up to 2,800 jobs in Stockton alone.

“Stockton is a little bit behind the bar in terms of hiring their individuals,” Hernández told FOX40.

So far, less than half of the jobs in Stockton have been filled.

Hernández said he hopes people in Stockton take advantage of the job opportunities.

“What we want is our own community members to have those jobs because then the money they earn they spend here and they stimulate the local economy,” he said.

Local communities depend on census results to get state and federal funding based on their population.

“If we're not counted, guess what, we're not going to get the resources that this community needs,” Hernández told FOX40.

Those interested in a job with the U.S. Census Bureau can apply online and pay starts at $21 an hour. Only people 18 or older can apply and must have a social security number and pass a background check to be hired.

