Modesto homeowner shoots burglary suspect in the leg

MODESTO — A Modesto burglary suspect is recovering from a non-life threatening injury after being shot by a homeowner early Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Modesto police received a call from a resident on Gordon Avenue who was detaining a man he found inside his motorhome.

While officers were on their way to the scene, the homeowner shot the suspect in the leg.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Samuel White Jr.

White is in the hospital and is expected to recover from his injury. He will be charged with burglary and violation of probation.

At this time, Modesto police say the homeowner was acting in self-defense when he shot White.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Modesto PD at 209-521-4636.