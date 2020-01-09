Pearl Harbor survivor dies after long battle with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- A Navy veteran from Lockeford who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor has died at the age of 98.

Delton "Wally" Walling died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

As a communications officer, 19-year-old Walling was in the observation tower at Pearl Harbor during the bombing.

FOX40 spoke to him last month ahead of the 78th anniversary of the attack.

"The sky is full of planes, a roar of planes," he recalled.

Walling had been living with cancer for 14 years. Just three weeks before his interview, doctors told him the cancer was spreading.

“So this is why I wanted to tell all this story right now because it’ll never be told again,” he told FOX40 back in December.

A funeral service will be held for him at Pearl Harbor.