WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police are investigating a deadly shooting on College Street.

Around 8:10 p.m., police say shots were fired in the area of Clover Street.

A man who had been shot was found dead at the scene, according to Woodland police. His identity has not been reported.

Police report the shooter ran from the scene but could not provide any additional details.

This story is developing.

Woodland police working what appears to be a homicide, victim found outside a home on college street… suspect still on the loose, we’ll have a live update at the top of the 10 on ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/TJZ0sYgnzB — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) January 10, 2020

