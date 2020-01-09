Sacramento fire crews rescue pedestrian pinned under light rail train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a light rail train Thursday night in North Sacramento.

Just before 6:15 p.m., a Sacramento Regional Transit train struck the pedestrian in the area of Arden Way and Del Paso Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire department says crews found the pedestrian pinned under the train.

Once the unidentified pedestrian was extricated, they were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

SacRT will investigate what led up to the incident.

38.606367 -121.458560