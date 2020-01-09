Gary and Scott get you caught up on what games you can catch on FOX40 this weekend!
Sporty40!
-
Daily Mail Live
-
STUDIO40 LIVE’S SPORTY40
-
Doorbell camera captures man pooping on home’s front porch, then staying there for hours
-
Cosplayers descend on Cal Expo for SacAnime convention
-
Local bareback horse rider from Clements becomes world champion
-
-
Sports reporter tried to call and text her husband before fatal plane crash
-
Move America Forward sending hundreds of care packages to armed service members
-
Police prepare for crowds to ring in the new year in Old Sacramento
-
FOX40 Holiday Toy Drive Live from Sizzlers
-
Snowboarder rescued from avalanche in Sierra backcountry
-
-
Pepper spray used to stop fight at Sacramento Charter High School prompts evacuation
-
Get ready for a nightmarish ‘longer’ version of Monopoly
-
Frustrations rage paint experience in Old Sacramento