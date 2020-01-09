Turlock police search for 19-year-old attempted murder suspect

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators in Turlock are looking for a 19-year-old attempted murder suspect.

The Turlock Police Department identified the suspect Thursday as Larry Richard Lee, also known as Vinny Cortez.

Police say Lee is connected to an incident that occurred on Sept. 8 of last year in the area of North Broadway and West Olive Avenue.

No additional details about the investigation were reported by the police department on Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact a 24-hour anonymous tip line at 1-866-602-7463 or the Turlock Police Department.