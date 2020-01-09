Turlock police search for 19-year-old attempted murder suspect

Posted 4:44 PM, January 9, 2020, by

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators in Turlock are looking for a 19-year-old attempted murder suspect.

The Turlock Police Department provided this undated photo of 19-year-old Larry Richard Lee, also known as Vinny Cortez.

The Turlock Police Department identified the suspect Thursday as Larry Richard Lee, also known as Vinny Cortez.

Police say Lee is connected to an incident that occurred on Sept. 8 of last year in the area of North Broadway and West Olive Avenue.

No additional details about the investigation were reported by the police department on Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact a 24-hour anonymous tip line at 1-866-602-7463 or the Turlock Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.