Arden Hills names World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Jeff Float as head swim coach

Posted 12:36 PM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 12:35PM, January 10, 2020
Gary spent the morning out at Arden Hills talking with Jeff Float, an Olympic Gold Medalist who has recently been named head recreation swim coach at the world-class athletic and social club.

