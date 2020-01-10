Best grilled cheese in California found in Sacramento

Posted 6:53 AM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 06:52AM, January 10, 2020
"Eat This, Not That" recently released their list featuring the best grilled cheese in every state. Gary spent the morning at Shift Coffee in Sacramento where he tasted his way through a few different grilled cheese options.

