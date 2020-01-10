Calaveras County Animal Services searching for people to adopt horses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- In August, 37 malnourished horses were seized from a single owner on a Calaveras County property and taken to the county fairgrounds to be cared for by staff and veterinarians.

“It was pretty shocking to see. Especially, the four that we picked up right away. I mean, they were skin and bones,” Calaveras County Animal Services manager Evan Jacobs told FOX40.

Now, only eight horses remain. The other horses were adopted or sent to rescue sanctuaries.

“They’re untamed and unbroke,” Jacobs said. “Without that experience, it can be pretty dangerous and we want to set the horse up for success, as well as that person.”

While the remaining horses are still underweight and not totally socialized, Jacobs told FOX40 he’s proud of the recovery they’ve made in the last few months after rescuing them from dire conditions.

“We were very happy that we were able to pull these horses and then nurse them back to health. And then give them a fighting chance to live out the rest of their years,” Jacobs said.

No charges have been filed against the original owner at this time and Animal Services is still investigating the case.

Animal Services is asking anyone with experience dealing with untamed horses to apply for adoption by Jan. 31. Trainers, sanctuaries, rescue organizations or anyone interested in adopting the horses should contact Calaveras County Animal Services to begin the vetting process, which includes an application, phone interview and home inspection before they can be approved.